Trigger warning: this article contains detailed description of a psychotic episode, as well as a mention of sexual assault. If either of these subjects are triggering for you, please click off this article.

We may have come leaps and bounds as a society when it comes to the way we talk about common mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done – especially when it comes to the UK’s mental health services.

While demand for support and treatment was on the rise before the pandemic, the events of the last 18 months have triggered a surge in the number of people struggling with their mental health – including those dealing with suspected first episodes of psychosis.