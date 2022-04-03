The pursuit of happiness is one of the most universal parts of being human. While the reality of what happiness looks like may differ from person to person, the goal is the same: at the end of the day, we all want to feel happy with our lives.

As such, we tend to revere those people who are happy most or all of the time – to interrogate where their positive emotions come from and try to replicate their lifestyles.

But what if happiness wasn’t the be-all and end-all it’s been made out to be? According to psychologists, that could be the case.