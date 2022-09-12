If you’re still trying to wrap your head around the events of the last couple of days, you’re certainly not alone. No matter what your relationship with the royal family, it’s safe to say the death of Queen Elizabeth II will leave a lasting impact on us all – not only is she the only monarch many of us have ever known, but her presence has brought a sense of stability to the country during many challenging moments.

So, as we begin to navigate the period of national grief that Queen’s death has triggered, it’s important that we cut ourselves some slack.

It may feel strange to be mourning someone you didn’t know personally, but it’s completely normal, especially when you consider the sense of change her death represents. And as such, it’s important to know how to process the emotions that will inevitably surface.