The UK’s mental health system is rife with racial inequality – so where is the action?

The draft bill includes a number of changes that service users, psychiatric survivors (a term that many people prefer to ‘patient’) and campaigners have welcomed. Some of these will clearly impact Black people, such as ending the use of police cells as “places of safety”. Others, for example – the introduction of a ‘nominated person’ (previously a close relative) to represent them under section, more say in treatment and tightening the conditions under which someone can be placed under a CTO – will increase patient autonomy more broadly, and will therefore have knock-on impacts on Black people, who are disproportionately detained under the act. The criteria for detention has also been tightened, which should, overall, reduce the number of people detained in the first place.

However, while these changes will undoubtedly decrease the harm done to Black people at the hands of mental health policy and services, many feel that they do not go far enough. In fact, Mary Sadid, policy manager at the National Survivor User Network (NSUN), described them as “lacking in ambition”, and Maurice Mcleod, who is former chief executive of Race on the Agenda (ROTA) and gave evidence for the draft bill alongside Mind, says the lack of work on early intervention is concerning. “There should be an enshrined right to [early] treatment,” he says. “Too often patients are turned away when they first come for help. This means they often only enter the system later and by much less comfortable routes (like the criminal justice system)”.