Anger is a healthy and valid feeling, though not one that is always easy to express. We may not find it easy to control our messy emotions or share them appropriately, so we hold back and repress them.

We might feel silenced by stereotypes or judgments. There might not be a safe environment to display our frustrations. Maybe we are people-pleasers, conflict-avoiders, or just exhausted and not quite sure where to begin.

There are so many reasons why we might neglect to acknowledge our anger – yet, the practice of processing and voicing our vexations can be a real boost to our mental wellbeing (and our physical health, too). When we see red, we need tools to work through those moments constructively and positively.

One answer is to start a rage page.