Many Muslims find practising self-discipline over Ramadan goes hand in hand with their mental health. “Ramadan is a month-long boot camp where you are giving up your normal sleeping and eating habits in order to achieve your goals,” lawyer and content creator Rosy Pirani tells Stylist.

Pirani defines self-discipline as when her intentions align with her goals and she is not distracted by temptation or impulses. During Ramadan, she writes down her daily goals, such as praying five times a day (as is customary in the Islamic faith) and how much she plans to donate to charity. She uses an app that notifies her when it’s prayer time and she keeps her social media following accountable for their own prayers.

“When I’m disciplined, I feel in control of my actions and less likely to feel anxious,” Pirani says. “When you see yourself accomplishing even minor daily goals, that success creates a lasting feeling of happiness.”

Maryam Asadullah, a blogger and former project manager, looks after her mental health during Ramadan by actively seeking ways to remain motivated, like setting goals to exercise, creating habits and setting boundaries. “When you choose to do better for yourself it has a direct impact on your mental and physical wellbeing,” she says. “During Ramadan, it’s important to be passionate about your worship. When you pray, pray with your whole heart and practise meditation. This month brings a lot of invitations to social events, but take days out for yourself.”

The pandemic and the burnout that followed have both had a significant impact on people’s mental health. Resources such as connection and community-building can improve daily life.

“Local mosque and Muslim Facebook groups are a great way to connect with others during Ramadan,” says Pirani. “Mosques offer a nightly taraweeh [prayer]. Synchronized prayer creates a sense of community and a feeling that you are part of something bigger. Local mosques also collect donations and host volunteer projects.”