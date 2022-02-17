Mental health: a new study has revealed a surprisingly simple way to improve your wellbeing
Looking for a simple (and inexpensive) way to boost your wellbeing this year? The answer could lie in giving to others.
From practising mindfulness and eating well to getting a good night’s sleep and exercising regularly, modern research has given us plenty of tools to look after our wellbeing.
But according to a new study, there’s an even simpler, and more importanlty inexpensive, way of looking after our wellbeing that many people overlook – engaging in acts of kindness.
The research, which was based on the experiences of people participating in the Kindness By Post project – a UK-based public health project which saw people sign up to give and receive cards from strangers – revealed that acts of kindness can not only lead to improved wellbeing, but can also contribute to decreased levels of loneliness and an uplift in mood.
Participants in the project also experienced a greater sense of belonging and connectedness as well as an increased feeling of being valued – both of which are incredibly important to our wellbeing and overall happiness.
Interestingly, the study also found that the personal fulfilment people got from giving to others was often the participants’ primary motive to get involved, rather than the prospect of receiving a card or letter from someone else.
This suggests that simply giving to others – either through a card or some other random act of kindness – could help people struggling with feelings of loneliness or low mood to feel more connected to the community around them.
With today (17 February) being Random Acts Of Kindness Day, why not test the results of this study for yourself and get involved?
Whether you decide to ‘pay it forward’ in a café or restaurant, write a thoughtful letter to your friends or family or sign up to the Kindness By Post project, there are plenty of ways to get started.
Plus, you can be happy in the knowledge that you’ll be brightening someone else’s day, too.
To find out more about the Kindness By Post project, you can check out its website.
