From practising mindfulness and eating well to getting a good night’s sleep and exercising regularly, modern research has given us plenty of tools to look after our wellbeing.

But according to a new study, there’s an even simpler, and more importanlty inexpensive, way of looking after our wellbeing that many people overlook – engaging in acts of kindness.

The research, which was based on the experiences of people participating in the Kindness By Post project – a UK-based public health project which saw people sign up to give and receive cards from strangers – revealed that acts of kindness can not only lead to improved wellbeing, but can also contribute to decreased levels of loneliness and an uplift in mood.