We’ve all been there before. You wake up with all the symptoms of a bad cold – a searing headache, a running nose and tickle in your throat. Instead of calling in sick, turning off your alarm and crawling back under the covers, you drag yourself out of bed and crack open your laptop to work from home. Or, even if you do take the day off sick, you promise yourself you’ll be back bright and early first thing tomorrow – after all, you tell yourself, you’ll be on the mend by then.

More and more of us, it seems, are saying no to sick days. In fact, as of 2019, more than half of Brits claimed that they felt guilty taking the day off work due to an illness. Some felt that they’d be judged poorly by their bosses, while others simply couldn’t shake the feeling that they would fall behind or miss out on something important at the office.