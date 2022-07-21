It’s a truth universally acknowledged that no one likes being rejected. Whether it’s related to work, friendship or love, any kind of rejection can be hurtful, so it’s hardly surprising when we take steps to try to minimise our chances of getting rejected.

But for people who deal with rejection sensitivity, being rejected is a lot more than a bad experience. Sometimes referred to as rejection sensitivity dysphoria or RSD (usually in cases where it’s particularly severe), rejection sensitivity isn’t just about taking rejection or criticism ‘hard’.

In fact, it can lead those affected to experience an intensely emotional, painful, visceral response to rejection – even when that rejection is simply perceived to be true. And while rejection sensitivity is primarily concerned with the reaction a person has towards perceived or actual rejection, it can also bring about a number of symptoms.