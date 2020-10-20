As the weather outside gets colder and the number of coronavirus cases rises, it’s hard not to feel a little downbeat about what life’s got in store for us over the next couple of months.

Staying optimistic throughout the pandemic has always been tricky. But as new restrictions are introduced across the country, many of us are finding the prospect of having to live with the pandemic for the foreseeable future even more difficult than usual.

So, what can we do to take care of ourselves during this difficult time? The answer, according to Holocaust survivor and world-renowned psychologist Dr Edith Eger, lies within us.