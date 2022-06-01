There’s nothing quite like waking up after a long, deep sleep feeling refreshed and relaxed. You may even feel like any anxiety from the night before has melted away.

The benefits of a good night’s sleep are well documented – most of us know that hitting the hay is crucial for the healthy functioning of both the body and the mind. However, new research from the University of Bern published in Science Daily suggests that sleep may actually play a bigger role in our mental wellbeing than we realised.