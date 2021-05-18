Although you might have the odd trip to the office pencilled in over the next couple of weeks, if you’re reading this, chances are that you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future. While some may find this set-up to be no problem, if you’re one of the many people who has found remote working to be tough on your mental health, it’s only natural to feel a little hesitant about the idea of working from home for a while longer. However, there are some ways to make this next chapter of remote working a little easier – thanks, in no small way, to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Whereas before working from home literally meant working in the same space you eat, sleep and relax, thanks to the latest step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, you now have the option to work from a variety of different indoor spots, including cafés, restaurants and, if you’re feeling extra fancy, hotels. You could also visit a friend’s house (or vice versa) and create your very own office environment, courtesy of new rules which permit indoor socialising with up to six people (or two households) – just make sure to check out the recommendations in your local area first and follow all necessary precautions. While it may not seem like that big of a change to switch up where you’re working from – after all, you might think, you’re still doing the same work from the same laptop, no matter where you are – it can actually make a big difference to your overall wellbeing.

The working environment you create for yourself ultimately dictates how focused you can be, as this is where decisions will be made

Indeed, not only will being around people in some capacity help to alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation, but the simple act of changing your environment can actually have an impact on your overall mental health, too. “There are many factors that can influence your mood and productivity and one that people don’t really think about is their working environment,” explains Celine Erorh, assistant psychologist, mental health advocate and founder of Celutions UK, a platform dedicated to teaching people how to take care of their mental health. “The working environment you create for yourself ultimately dictates how focused you can be, as this is where decisions will be made.”

Switching working from home for the 'ambient' environment of a coffee shop can offer a whole host of benefits for your productivity and mood.

According to Erorh, one of the main reasons mixing up your remote working environment is so good for you is because it helps to “unblur the lines” between your work and home lives, which have likely become increasingly intertwined during the course of the pandemic. “Solely working from home during the pandemic blurred the lines for many people as they were literally ‘taking work home’,” Erorh says. “Mixing [home working] with other locations allows for people to ‘switch off’ or ‘unplug’ from work – this boundary allows for more self-care and time to spend doing things for yourself, ultimately improving your mental wellbeing.”

What Erorh is saying makes a lot of sense. Not only, as she points out, does working outside the home force you to pack up your work stuff and ‘commute’ home after you’re done for the day (and therefore makes it harder to work excessive overtime long into the evening), but it also makes it easier to switch off at the end of the day – something which is key to reducing stress levels and achieving a healthy work/life balance. On top of contributing to better mental wellbeing, working from a different environment can also impact your work performance, too. For one, studies have shown that working from an environment in which there’s lots of ‘ambient noise’ – such as a coffee shop – can contribute to better cognitive flexibility – aka, your ability to make decisions and wrap your head around different concepts.

A sign you may need to change your working environment is if you notice you are getting distracted more frequently

And, according to Erorh, switching up your work environment regularly could also boost your productivity levels. “Working in the same place for a prolonged period of time can decrease focus levels and changing this around regularly can help; taking breaks from your regular working spot helps you to get your clarity back,” Erorh explains. “A sign you may need to change your working environment is if you notice you are getting distracted more frequently. “Making slight changes in your working environment will make a big difference in your willingness to work as changes in scenery can be beneficial for stimulation and can boost creativity.”

Even if you don’t feel quite ready to get back to indoor socialising just yet, you can still reap the benefits of mixing up your work environment while staying at home. Indeed, as psychologist Charlotte Armitage told Stylist: “We quickly build psychological associations with the visual cues in the environment around us. As a consequence of this, working in the same environment facilitates the development of a mindset that is associated with productivity, hence why it is important to create a space that is specifically for work when working from home. “However, working from the same environment for sustained periods of time can lead to complacency because the visual cues lose their impact as we become desensitised to them through familiarity. With this in mind, you may find that moving to a new workspace within your home will rejuvenate your attitude and approach towards work, enhance your productivity levels and improve your sense of wellbeing.” So, there you have it. Even if working from home isn’t your ideal long-term set-up, there are ways to make it a little bit easier and make the most of restrictions easing at the same time.

