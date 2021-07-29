Despite 79% of British workers experiencing work-related stress, a study conducted by the job website Glassdoor found that the average employee only takes 62% of their holiday allowance.

And it’s not just in our careers that we fail to give ourselves time out. In our personal lives too, we overload our schedules with responsibilities that leave us drained of energy and experience social fatigue when we’re overexerting ourselves.

This is the kind of burnout that requires more than just an evening on the sofa to truly recover.