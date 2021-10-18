1. Pay attention to your emotions

“When we’re being emotional – either very cross or very angry – it is easy to dismiss our feelings as an overreaction, but it really pays to sit with your emotions for a while,” says Marco.

She suggests taking yourself somewhere private and quiet and try to make yourself calmer. If you find yourself spiralling under stress or lethargic about socialising, she recommends asking yourself some questions. “Why did you react like that? Is there anything else upsetting you? Try to figure out the answers and see if you can learn from what has happened.”

“Your emotions are there to warn you or to remind you of something significant, so pay attention to them. Perhaps there is something else playing on your mind and causing you anxiety. If you can work out what is really going on and learn to interpret your emotional reactions to things, you will be able to move forward so you can have a better reaction next time or deal with the underlying issues that are really bothering you.”