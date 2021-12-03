I spent Christmas Eve 2020 deflated and tearful.

The nation had just been instructed to unpack its bags and stay at home, dashing the hope of millions that they would be reunited with their loved ones on Christmas Day.

The veg had already been prepped and my mum had filled the fridge with enough food for the 10 people we’d been expecting. Instead, just four of us sat at the Christmas table. Presents remained wrapped, crisp Christmas pyjamas still in their packaging. Instead of the day being filled with laughter, flowing drinks and children running around, it felt static. Of course, we tried to make the most of each other, but it just wasn’t the same.

“Next year, we’ll try again,” we all whispered with hope.

And sure, as the big day rolls around for 2021, with the extra anxiety of a new Covid-19 variant to contend with, the pressure to do it ‘properly’ this year starts to take hold.

As a middle finger to all the pandemic robbed us of, we’ve had revenge dressing, revenge dating and now revenge Christmas. After last year’s disappointment, the pressure seems to be stronger than ever to make this year’s celebration count, but at what cost to our wellbeing?