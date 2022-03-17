Every year in March, British celebrities come together for Red Nose Day, Comic Relief’s famous charity telethon in support of causes such as global poverty and mental wellness.

This year on Red Nose Day, 18 March, comedian and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax has her own campaign: she wants us all to give up “the real f*** word”. And no, we’re not talking about that word; Wax is calling for a ban on the word “fine”.

A collaboration with Walkers, the campaign aims to end the stigma around talking about how we really feel. As a nation, we love to brush our feelings away with a simple, “I’m fine.” In fact, according to recent research, Brits use the phrase an average of 28 times a week. And yet, three in four Brits admit that often “I’m fine” is just a generic reply that they don’t really mean. It would seem the stiff upper lip stereotype is alive and well.