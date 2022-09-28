Looking at the world around us, it’s no wonder. In the past month alone, we’ve grappled with huge political and social changes against the backdrop of a worsening cost of living crisis. After finally feeling some distance from two years of pandemic chaos, the country is spiraling once again, and for the second time in recent history, we’re left without a roadmap to see us through.

Because while it’s usually associated with back-to-school resets and half-year resolutions, September is a month of two halves. While we cling on to the high of the summer, it ultimately fades and we’re left with the prospect of a long and hard winter to try and navigate.

The viral tweets and TikToks have termed it Sad Girl Autumn: the solemn cousin of the much more socially acceptable Hot Girl Summer. But what it really lays bare is just how drastically the shift in seasons can affect us. But beyond the memes about big coats, hot lattes, Twilight and Taylor Swift, there are very valid explanations for why so many of us feel distant and dejected right now.