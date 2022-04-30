Can sad music heal a broken heart?

One study by researchers at the Technical University of Dresden in Germany found that sad music can generate empathy and compassion, along with a desire for a positive connection with others. This is “psychologically healing”, Douglas LaBier PhD suggests, because it helps us to expand our emotional horizons and see the bigger picture. “It draws you away from preoccupation with yourself, and possibly towards helping others in need of comfort,” he writes. Another study from the University of Kent found that “beautiful but sad” music could even improve sadness.

As LaBier summed up, sad music can sometimes leave us feeling more at peace, thus helping us get over (or at least come to terms with) a broken heart. “It expands your wellbeing and sense of engagement with something larger than just yourself,” he wrote. “A world of other people, of all of us, who are also seeking love, connection, and meaning within our finite lives.”

We spoke with six women about the songs they turn to for a cathartic cry in times of heartbreak.

