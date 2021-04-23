19-year-old Daisy Dalton, from Manchester, has been struggling with anxiety and battling mental health issues during lockdown. After starting work as a care assistant at the start of lockdown in spring 2020, she decided to ask people in their 80s and 90s for their advice on what makes a happy life.

Daisy felt that the older people she cared for could offer words of wisdom to help her manage the anxiety she has battled since her mid-teens.

She told Stylist: “I’ve really struggled with my mental health over the last few years. Just a few months before starting as a care assistant I was at my lowest point. I had to take time off school during my A-Levels and get professional support to help me cope.

“So, when I began meeting people in their 80s and 90s who had lived long and full lives, I wanted to learn from their wisdom and experience. I asked each of them what life advice they would give to me, as a young woman, starting out in my studies and career.”

As a care assistant, Daisy supports people who need help to carry on living in their own homes, helping them with tasks like washing, dressing, cooking and eating.