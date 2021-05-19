“I was sectioned for my mental health as the UK went into lockdown”

I spent three weeks in total as an in-patient. I had a lot of preconceptions about what a psychiatric ward would be like, mostly from films and TV. I was scared I’d be forced to do things I didn’t want to do and there wouldn’t be many open conversations. I thought I’d have an entire day of activities – there definitely was structure, you eat at set times, you take your meds at set times – but mostly I was left to do my own thing. I arrived in hospital without any of my belongings, so after a day they let me go home to pack a bag, with the warning that if I wasn’t back by a certain time someone would come looking for me. I was still pretty out of it at that point, but I knew I was lucky – I saw how the other women on the ward struggled not having some things from home.

It wasn’t long before I lost all concept of time and the outside world. Although we were allowed outside during the day, I mostly felt too nervous to leave my room. I slept a lot and read: Matt Haig’s Reasons To Stay Alive really helped me, as did poetry by Lang Leav when I couldn’t concentrate on dense text but wanted to preoccupy my brain. I had my phone intermittently – we weren’t allowed them in our rooms at night in case they disrupted our sleep – but most of my friends and family didn’t know where I was and I didn’t feel ready to tell them. There was a lot of shame there.