Practising gratitude has proven benefits for our mental health – but sitting down and trying to come up with all the things you’re thankful for without any prompt can be harder than you might think. As such, I loved the simplicity of the gratitude prompt in one of Wondermind’s first newsletters.

“Take a minute to appreciate the things that don’t need to be fixed or solved in your life,” it read. “Write them down for a little gratitude practice.”

While it’s nothing fancy, thinking about the things that don’t need to be fixed is a great way to shift your thinking towards the things that are going right in your life. It’s all too easy to get caught up on the negatives – but taking some time to reflect on a prompt like this can make a real difference.