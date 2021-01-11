Most of us will have found that working from home has had an impact on our mental health in some way or another. While being out of the office has been a blessing for some, for many people, it’s been anything but. Whether you’re struggling with being isolated from colleagues or finding yourself more stressed than ever, the working conditions under which we’ve found ourselves over the last nine months have often been detrimental to our wellbeing.

It’s this fact that makes looking out for our mental health even more important right now – especially with the third national lockdown looming large in the background of our day-to-day lives. That’s where our Work It Out campaign, supported by Mind, comes in. In a push to get more of us taking care of our mental health on a daily basis, we came up with the Work 5 A Day – a series of things you can do to encourage mental space, connection, movement and stress reduction throughout your working day.

These five simple tasks – walk away from your desk, organise your time, reach out to others, keep moving your body and five minutes of breathing – shouldn’t take you long, but they’re scientifically proven to make a difference not just to your mental health, but to your creativity and concentration. The tricky part, of course, is sticking to it – and as you return to work after Christmas, you might be finding it harder than ever to get back into the swing of things. So alongside getting familiar with the list above, you might also consider putting together a series of desk accessories and items to help you keep on top of your Work 5 A Day and make your mental health a priority throughout the working day – and that’s where this guide comes in.

Although the items listed below won’t automatically improve your mental health, they’re an example of the kind of toolkit you can put together to make looking after your mind easier while we’re working from home. So without further ado, here’s our edit of the best desk accessories to help you look after your mental health at work this year.

Papier Wellness Journal Desk accessories: Papier. Take some time to reflect throughout your working day with the help of this wellness journal from Papier. There are lots of different pages for you to fill in, but the space for recording what you’re grateful for is particularly helpful for your mental health. Practising gratitude isn’t just about the satisfaction you might get from appreciating the things you enjoy – studies have proven that people who regularly practise gratitude have better physical and mental health, sleep better and have higher levels of self-esteem. In fact, one study found that those who engaged in gratitude journaling for five minutes each day saw their long-term happiness rise by 10%. In this way, incorporating this journal into your working day could not only help you to take some time for yourself, it also could benefit your mental health in the long-term. Shop Wellness Journal at Papier, £24.99 BUY NOW

