9 relaxing ‘self-care Sunday’ ideas to help you recharge ahead of a new week

Knowing how best to use your time on a Sunday can be a tricky business.

While you want to make the most of your time off from work, you also want to give yourself time to relax and recharge before the week ahead – something that’s especially important if you struggle with Sunday night anxiety.

Taking all of this into account, Sunday – and in particular, Sunday afternoon and evening – is often a great time to practise self-care. Not only is it a fun and enjoyable way to spend your time (meaning you feel like you’re making the most of your time off), but it’s also a brilliant way to look after your mental health and prepare yourself for the week ahead at the same time.