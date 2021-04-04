9 relaxing ‘self-care Sunday’ ideas to help you recharge ahead of a new week
Welcome back to Sleepless Nights, Stylist’s weekly series designed to help you put your Sunday night anxiety and worries to bed. This week, we’re exploring how you can use your Sunday evening to relax and recharge by engaging in self-care.
Knowing how best to use your time on a Sunday can be a tricky business.
While you want to make the most of your time off from work, you also want to give yourself time to relax and recharge before the week ahead – something that’s especially important if you struggle with Sunday night anxiety.
Taking all of this into account, Sunday – and in particular, Sunday afternoon and evening – is often a great time to practise self-care. Not only is it a fun and enjoyable way to spend your time (meaning you feel like you’re making the most of your time off), but it’s also a brilliant way to look after your mental health and prepare yourself for the week ahead at the same time.
It’s why the hashtag #SelfCareSunday is so popular online – at the end of the week, there truly is nothing better than dedicating some time to yourself.
With this in mind, we’ve put together this guide to the best ‘self-care Sunday’ ideas to help you wind down at the end of the week. From activities to help you prepare for Monday morning to little things that’ll help you switch off, why not give one (or more) of these ideas a go this weekend. Go on, you deserve it!
1. Change into your comfiest PJs
Changing into comfy clothes at the end of the day isn’t just an easy way to ‘mark’ the transition into relaxation time, it’s a lovely way to treat yourself at the end of a hard week, too.
2. Look after your skin
Skincare, but make it extra. Whether you fancy giving yourself a facial massage, slathering on a luxurious face mask or simply applying a few extra products, taking some time to really nurture your skin and focus on the process at hand can help to promote mindfulness (because it requires you to turn your attention towards the present moment) and in turn take your mind off of the events of the week.
4. Write to-do lists for the week ahead
If you find yourself worrying about the week ahead, have a go at writing everything down.
It may not be the most luxurious form of self-care, but it’s surprisingly effective – having all the stuff you need to remember recorded on paper helps to declutter your mind and leave you feeling more in control.
4. Ditch your devices
In a period when we’re using our devices more than ever, taking time to switch off at the end of the week is incredibly important.
Not only does it give your eyes a much-needed rest, but it also gives you space to slow down and process everything you’ve taken in over the last week.
5. Read a travel book
A favourite of Stylist’s senior digital writer Megan Murray, reading a travel book or watching a documentary or film set in a foreign country is a great way to treat yourself to a dose of escapism – something that we’re all in need of at the moment.
6. Try something new
Trying out a new hobby or skill isn’t just a great way to keep yourself entertained – research has shown that learning new things can improve your mental wellbeing by boosting self-confidence and self-esteem, as well as giving you a sense of purpose.
You could even treat yourself to something like a craft kit and make an evening of it.
7. Do some light exercise
You may not fancy doing a full-on HIIT workout on a Sunday evening, but making time for some light exercise, such as some stretches or yoga, can help to release any physical tension you’re holding in your body from sitting at a desk all week.
8. Have a tidy
It may not be the most exciting form of self-care, but there’s something incredibly satisfying and relaxing about tidying up your space.
Set yourself up for a good week ahead by getting things in order and having one less item on your to-do list.
9. Practise gratitude and reflect
When you’re feeling anxious about the week ahead, it’s all too easy to find your mind consumed by worries about things to come in the future.
To counteract this, try looking back at the week that’s gone past and reflecting on the good things – both the moments that went right, and the things you were grateful for.
Not only is it a great way to reframe your thinking to focus on the positive (as humans, we tend to focus on the things that go wrong), but practicing gratitude has been proven to boost mood and help you sleep better, too.
