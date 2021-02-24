Learn something new

Finding a new outlet has been a great way for me to have some time to myself. I have a disability which makes getting out and about difficult. Then there’s working from home and having five children to look after. I’m a huge fan of finding new things to learn, usually online via membership communities. They’re full of like-minded people who are interested in learning the same things. At the moment, I’m learning fine art photography in a free Facebook group. It’s something that will be useful for work, but it’s a fantastic, positive way to spend my free time and everyone I’ve met online has been so helpful and supportive. It’s a great way to take time for you – it’s free and brings you not just a skill but new friends too.

Suggested by Lucille Whiting

An ancient tradition that still works today

One of our favourite self care tips is the ancient Indian tradition of hair-oiling. We’ve both found that our self care habits have changed dramatically since reaching our 20s, and we have largely reverted back to, and been influenced by, our Indian heritage and mothers’ home remedies. Aside from its incredible benefits, hair-oiling brings back the comfort of our childhoods. We start by warming a small amount of oil in a bowl (a blend of alma, castor and almond oil), and then gently run this through dry hair, ensuring to massage into the scalp and ends. The best results are when you oil before bed and then wash it out in the morning.

Suggested by Kiran Hothi and Sonam Kaur

Scrub up

I make a lip scrub that is easy to create at home and it really helps with all the additional stress our skin is getting from wearing face masks. It exfoliates them gently and isn’t harsh. To make it, mix half a cup of sugar, half the juice of a lemon and two tablespoons of honey. You could also add coconut oil. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then transfer to a jar. It will keep in the fridge for three to four days. If you’re feeling generous, there’ll be enough to share with friends and family too.

Suggested by Phyllis Woodfine

No spa, no problem

Abhyanga is a type of massage done with warm oil, such as jojoba or sweet almond oil. Start with your head: apply the oil to the roots of your hair and massage the scalp, be sure to rub your ears too. Next, you can go to the hands, direct the movements to the heart. After that, apply the oil to your belly, moving clockwise; then – on your feet. Pay special attention to your elbows and knees, these areas tend to have the driest skin. Finally, massage your feet. After the massage, you need to wait 15-30 minutes for the oil to penetrate the skin and nourish it. To avoid boredom, throw a robe over your shoulders and have a cup of tea or read a book. After that, take a warm shower without soap and washcloth, so you will achieve the maximum effect. It’ll be like you’ve given yourself a spa day.

Suggested by Leyla Yusupova

Self care with a little extra

I really started looking into self pleasure once I felt my self care was up to scratch. If I get all my macros right, and I exercise, and I make time for mental health, why don’t I feel like I’m living my best, most indulgent life? If self care answers my basic needs, self pleasure addresses all the extras. In the past, women especially weren’t taught about their sexuality as a valid subject to explore, and that meant both with others and by themselves. Taking time for physical self-pleasure definitely empowers me with self-knowledge, makes me a better communicator with my partner, and it also helps release endorphins.

Suggested by Fosca Farace