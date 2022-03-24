So, what can you do to rein in your inner critic and give yourself more of a break? According to a new study by scientists from the University of Trier in Germany, the answer could lie in the way you think about your mistakes.

The study, which was published in the Journal Of Affective Disorders earlier this month, surveyed 479 people to find out more about people with a “self-critical personality style” – a type of personality associated with “negative internal thoughts about one’s self-attributes and behaviours”.

The study identified what drives those with a self-critical personality style – looking to please others, rather than themselves. It also unearthed a key trait that contributes to their self-criticism – a sensitivity to negative feelings – and took a closer look at how those who struggle with self-criticism view failure.