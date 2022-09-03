“Sorry, I’m a complete mess”: can self-deprecation ever be good for you?

I’m in the middle of talking to my flatmate about my outfit plans for Saturday when she interrupts me. “What did you just say?” she asks, looking at me with one eyebrow raised.

“I just said I’m going to try and not look like a potato,” I reply with a smirk. “That’s always the goal, of course – but this weekend, I at least want one photo of me where I don’t look like a complete mess.” She stops what she’s doing and turns to me, both eyebrows raised now. “You’re doing it again, putting yourself down. Stop it!”

This isn’t the first time she’s told me off about my self-deprecation – and it probably won’t be the last. In fact, over the years, a number of friends have told me off for making these kinds of comments, whether they be about my poor level of fitness or my tumultuous emotional state. I’ve been the one giving out these lectures, too, to friends who won’t own their cool sense of style or colleagues who downplay their talent.