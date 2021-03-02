Self-harm is most common among young women – so why aren’t we talking about it?

“We can all help reduce stigma by offering non-judgmental support if someone we know self-harms,” Isaksen says. “Just letting them know you care and that they don’t need to apologise, can make it easier to talk about.

“It can be hard to know what to say when someone you care for is hurting themselves. The most important thing is to be there for them, and to listen. Don’t be scared to make mistakes; the thing people normally need the most initially is emotional connection. You can read more tips on how to support someone who might be self-harming on our website.”

Although it’s clear that we still have a long way to go when it comes to raising awareness of self-harm and the importance of seeking help, there’s also hope that, through the work of organisations such as Samaritans, the stories of individuals such as Faye and Elysia and the willingness of people to support their loved ones, we’ll reach a place where self-harm is just as destigmatised as other areas of mental health.

Because only by doing this, can we ensure that every individual feels comfortable accessing the support they need.