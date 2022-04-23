Whether it’s dating, at work or within families, we’ve become pretty adept at identifying red flags from a mile off.

They don’t make time for you? Red flag. They constantly offload their issues onto you? Red flag. They rarely take responsibility for their own actions? Huge. Red. Flag.

All of these behaviours indicate a lack of self-awareness, boundaries and probably a bit of selfishness.

But, if we’re really honest with ourselves, don’t we sometimes act that way too? Haven’t we all gotten defensive when feeling under attack, or excused bad behaviour because we didn’t want to make a scene?