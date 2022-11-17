“Wait, what if I’m the red flag in my relationships?”

In my case, I am still haunted by a friendship breakup in my teens when I showed some of the ugliest parts of myself, driven by fear and what I thought was the moral high ground. I can still remember so clearly what I did, what I said and how the combination of those things caused a 10-year friendship to evaporate. But mostly, I remember how terrible it felt to have been the one to light the match. While there are always two sides, nearly a decade later I still struggle to reconcile myself with the fact that I was the ‘bad’ one.

I have to wonder if it’s an inherently gendered experience too, that as a woman I’m more socially conditioned to feel regret, remorse and feel eaten up by past bad behaviours.

Dr Vyas-Lee agrees that women are socialised into the caregiver role, making them more likely to act introspectively when it comes to how their behaviour impacts others. And while he recognises that pop science and psychology have helped raise awareness around toxic behaviour, he does stress the danger of becoming too dependent on over-simplified explanations, particularly when clinical conditions such as narcissistic personality disorder are bandied around.

“From the internet, you only get a basic understanding of surface-level symptoms,” he shares. “Generating self-efficacy with someone is really important, but it’s important to allow nuance and subjectivity too.” In other words, we should be wary of diagnosing ourselves – or anyone, for that matter – from a 15-second video alone.

“If you’re really concerned about how you’ve been responding to challenges in your life, professional help and therapy is always the most effective tool at your disposal, but talking to the people around you will often help too.”