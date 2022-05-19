How many of us have missed out on an opportunity with no one but ourselves to blame?

It’s something that happens often, as we convince ourselves that something – or someone – isn’t right for us or that we’re not ready or not qualified when, in reality, we are just self-sabotaging ourselves in an endless cycle that sees us overthink and miss out on the things we truly desire.

Acknowledging that you may be self-sabotaging is a great step – but how do we go about stopping it altogether?

Therapist Sana Powell has highlighted the key signs that you’re self-sabotaging in a recent Instagram post – and offers advice on how to stop.