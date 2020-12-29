Selma Blair is here for us all with her honest words about crying at Christmas

Christmas is a funny old time. On the one hand we’re all supposed to be brimming with joy and rosy-cheeked goodwill. But in the same breath, a riot of emotions are swirling just beneath the surface.

Pangs of nostalgia, sibling rivalries, missing someone you love: the festive season brings a heft of feelings to the fore (often accentuated by a non-stop stream of potent mulled wine).