Allow me to confess something: I love a personality diagnosis. While I admit I have zero professional capacity to do so, over the years I’ve labelled myself everything from a chronic perfectionist to an ENTJ-T.

Spurred on by scrolling TikTok’s endless psychology content, I found myself parroting lines about having “gifted child syndrome”, aka the feeling that you peaked too early and are struggling to live up to the high standards you once reached as a child, which will be a hard relate for many people.

But no term I’ve ever come across has ever captured my attention like “sensitive striver”. Reading the definition – a high-achiever who is also more sensitive to their emotions, the world, and the behaviour of those around them – felt like an “ahhhhh” moment.

Coined by leadership coach Melody Wilding, the term explains individuals who are driven to succeed and give their 100% to everything they do – all with an inner world on overdrive.