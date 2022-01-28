Sexual burnout is something that usually occurs when people are faced with stress from work, overwhelmed with tasks like maintaining the home, childcare, socialising, and family commitments. The general busyness of day-to-day life leaves those with sexual burnout feeling like sex is a chore.

Research from the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University corroborates this, with nearly half of the respondents reporting a decline in the frequency of sexual behaviour throughout the pandemic, including masturbation. However, one in five people did say they had tried something new in their sex life, such as different positions or sexting.

“People are having less sex in general since the pandemic. It may be better quality sex, but it’s less,” Dr Laura Vowels, a resident therapist at Blueheart, tells Stylist.

“There’s just so much more on our plates now. Part of the issue is that during lockdown, couples that lived together were spending so much time around one another that they weren’t able to miss, and therefore desire, their spouse as much. Or, if they had children or lived with housemates, there was always someone around, which gets in the way of sex. And then for those who lived apart, they simply weren’t able to see one another to be intimate.”

And as flirty dinner dates became socially distanced walks in the park, our libidos seem to have taken an intimacy hit.