It’s a well-known fact that the morning is one of the most important times of the day. Not only does it mark the transition from sleeping to being awake, but the activities you do in the morning – from the type of breakfast you eat to how many times you snooze your alarm – can have ramifications for how you feel for the rest of the day.

The only problem? Over the last couple of years, the idea of what constitutes a ‘good’ morning routine has become rather warped – thanks in no small part to social media.

These days, it’s not unusual to see influencers shouting about a routine in which they get up at 4am and do hours of exercise and meditation before they start work.