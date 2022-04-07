How many of us have seen the film Groundhog Day?

You know, the one with Bill Murray where he is forced to relive the same day over and over again?

While the premise of the film isn’t technically realistic, many of us find ourselves spending our days the same way while dealing with numerous thoughts occupying our minds – after all, the average person will typically have more than 6,000 thoughts in a single day – something that can have an untold effect on our mental health.