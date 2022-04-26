We here at Stylist HQ are all about self-care and breaking away from people-pleasing habits.

Whether it’s learning how to say no, identifying the signs you’re a people-pleaser (or even dating a people-pleaser) and why it’s better to not be “too nice”, it’s safe to say that learning to take care of one’s self is key – and if you’re reading this, you’ve probably identified that you or someone you know is indeed a people-pleaser.

And while we can always share how to identify your people-pleasing ways, it’s also important to acknowledge the strides we make to shake these habits – and it’s not always easy to do when you’re in the midst of making changes to who you are.

Luckily, therapist Abby Rawlinson has done just that.