“Showing up for yourself can look different for each person, and it might even change over time,” she captioned the post. “But it’s just basically another way of saying honouring yourself and your needs, prioritising your wellbeing and being your own biggest supporter. In other words, showing up for yourself is the ultimate form of self-care and self-advocation.⁣”

In the post, Banks says the first sign you are showing up for yourself is by starting over without shaming yourself for failing, followed by speaking up when you’ve been hurt.⁣

The therapist adds that taking space even if you feel you’re “too much” is a key indicator that you are prioritising your own wellbeing, along with setting boundaries despite the fear of rejection and “saying no and only giving within your capacity”.⁣

Lastly, Banks says minimising contact with people who deplete you is a sign of honouring your own needs along with taking time to “relax, reflect and restore”.