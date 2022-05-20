Commenting on the post, many shared how they struggled with their own boundaries at work and emphasised why there is a need for this to be further discussed in the workplace.

“Boundaries at work are not spoken about enough,” commented one. “I wish it were socially acceptable to enforce work/life balance and to acknowledge the moments when it all feels overwhelming.”

Another said: “100%, especially in this day and age of MS Teams/Zoom/instant messengers, etc. I regularly have to use the ‘polite pushback’. It takes a while to get used to but so worth practising it.”

Saying no to an employee or asking for help can be tricky to do at a time when we are so used to powering through on our own.

But it’s important to take the steps to place our wellbeing as a high priority – and chances are, your career satisfaction and progress will be all the better for it.