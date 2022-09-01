6 signs you’re being guilt-tripped (and how you can overcome it)

“You never make time for me anymore.”

“I just won’t enjoy myself if you’re not there.”

“I know you can afford it, so why won’t you?”

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of one of these phrases, it’s likely you’ve been guilt-tripped.

Guilt-tripping in a relationship tends to occur when one person wants to make the other feel bad, and in turn emotionally manipulates them using powerful guilt or shame emotions in order to get their own way.

“People often use guilt to express frustration or annoyance, usually when something prevents them from coming out and saying exactly how they feel,” therapist and coach Bobbi Banks tells Stylist. “It can be a way to express fear, irritation, hurt, sadness, insecurity, longing and so on. People who resort to this tactic may have a fear of conflict, therefore choosing to avoid talking about an issue directly.”