Don’t feel bad for daydreaming – here are 6 ways it makes you happier and healthier

Ever been told to get your head out of the clouds and stop daydreaming? There’s a general sense that getting lost in thought is a bad thing – a form of distraction and procrastination – the opposite of being productive.

When we were at school, getting caught staring out of the window would mean a swift telling-off, and now, as adults, if you were to pause work and gaze into the distance, you’d likely be judged to be not working very hard.

But the truth is that daydreaming is good for us. Here’s how.