Back in June 2020, half of us reported that our sleep had become more disturbed than usual since lockdown. This was hardly surprising news, given the seemingly infinite states of emergency ranging from a global coronavirus pandemic to a national mental health crisis.

Fortunately, putting the UK’s mental health in the spotlight has led to some positive action for our collective not-so-unconsciousness – from having more conversations and sharing more knowledge on how we can better support one another and help ourselves, to the government’s recent announcement of a £500 million mental health recovery action plan.