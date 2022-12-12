It’s no secret that British people love talking about the weather, but there’s something about the snow which takes our meteorological obsession to a whole other level.

From Instagram stories of snow-covered gardens to news reporters stood on snowy roads, it’s all anyone can talk about as soon as the first flakes begin to settle. And while snow certainly has the power to bring out our inner-child, there’s something to be said for simply watching the snow fall.

If you spent your evening peeking outside the curtains last night, you’ll know what we’re talking about. No matter how many times you’ve seen it snow, there’s something truly soothing about watching the white flakes fall from the sky, even during the lightest of flurries. But why is this?