“It may help to ask yourself questions such as: Can I name this feeling? Is it familiar to me, and if so, where have I felt it before? How far back does this feeling go for me? What is the fear or belief attached to this feeling?

“Just through naming your feeling and recognising the root belief, this can help ease the rumination, validate your response and enable you to empathise with yourself more deeply.”

It may sound confusing at first, but when applied to a real-life situation, it makes a lot of sense. For example, say you’ve just got back from seeing a friend, and you start to worry that you were annoying or said too much. It may feel like that’s the case, but if you step back from the situation, you’ll be able to see that it’s an irrational thought: they’re your friend, so chances are they don’t find you annoying, and you’re probably all saying a lot because you’re excited to see each other again.