It’s a well-documented fact that spending too much time on social media can be bad for your mental health.

From the dangers of doomscrolling to the trap of comparison culture, there are many reasons why sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are often spoken about in terms of their negative impact.

But underneath all this discussion of the damage social media websites are causing, there’s another, quieter conversation beginning to emerge: what if, in some circumstances, social media could actually have a positive impact on your mental health?