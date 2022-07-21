“A gentle reminder that fatigue shows up as a result of many things – and to always put your needs first,” she wrote in the caption. “That may look like saying no, showing up but doing the minimum or whatever else that looks like for you.”

According to Lara Waycot, a BACP registered therapist, these experiences can be widely grouped into two types of exhaustion: mental and social fatigue.

With the return to the office, a backlog of celebrations that were postponed due to the pandemic and yet another ‘revenge summer’ to be had, it’s no wonder that while we might look forward to these events, the sense of requirement to socialise can leave us feeling overwhelmed and drained of energy.

Mental fatigue, Waycot says, can manifest from the sense of pressure we put on ourselves, either at work, in our friendships or in relationships. Solving problems at work and being a supportive partner as well as an open ear for any woes leaves little time for ourselves and can lead to us feeling like we’re pouring from an empty cup, something we know is never good.