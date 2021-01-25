Mental Health

9 soothing Instagram accounts to calm a frazzled brain

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
A woman scrolling on Instagram

With posts ranging from step-by-step painting videos to dream-like photographs, these Instagram accounts are the home of aesthetically pleasing, relaxing content.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last couple of years, you’ll have heard all the warnings about how bad social media can be for your mental health. From the dangers of doomscrolling to the perils of blue light exposure before bed, most self-care guides will include some kind of tech-related tip, such as cutting down your screen time or deleting the social media apps from your phone. 

But what if social media wasn’t always bad for you? What if, alongside cutting down on your screen time, there was a way to boost your wellbeing through social media? To use it in a way which makes it a less stressful, more relaxing experience?

Welcome, dear reader, to Instagram’s wholesome side. Across the social media platform, there are creators aplenty producing satisfying, aesthetically pleasing and soothing content. And while they don’t sell themselves as relaxation aides, scrolling through their feeds is slowly becoming one of our favourite ways to switch off when we’re feeling frazzled. 

You may also like

The state of our digital health right now, and how to take control of it

We’re not saying these accounts are going to magically rid you of all your anxiety or help you get to sleep, but they might provide some light relief from the stress of your day-to-day routine – something we’re all in need of at the moment. 

So without further ado, here are some of our favourite soothing accounts to help you inject some calm into your Instagram feed.

  • Yuki Kawae (@yukikawae)

    Yuki Kawae’s account is a treasure trove of soothing videos, which show him using sand and a rake to create mesmerising patterns and designs.

    The sound of the sand scratching against the rake paired with the occasional gong strike gives the videos a meditative quality which is seriously relaxing. 

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Coffee Bae (@coffeebae97)

    If you find watching milk swirl into a cup of coffee mesmerising, you’ll enjoy Coffee Bae’s close-up videos, which show them putting together a series of different drinks with a calming soundtrack in the background.

    With drinks ranging from creamy milkshakes to iced coffee, each video brings a new surprise – we love this one inspired by the pastel hues of Bridgerton

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Mairi Stone (@mairi_stone)

    Mairi Stone is a ceramicist from Ireland who uses intricate, swirling patterns to create her eye-catching designs.

    Not only is her feed beautiful to look at, but the videos she posts of her creating each of her pieces are an absolutely mesmerising watch.

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Simplicity Archives (@simplicityarchives)

    Treat your eyes to an aesthetic feast by adding this account to your follow list.

    Simplicity Archives’ compilation of eye-catching photos and videos may not be as traditionally soothing as some of the content on this list, but it’s still well worth a scroll.

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Maso Eden Llama and Alpaca Farm (@maso_edenalpaca)

    An account dedicated to llamas and alpacas may not sound the most exciting thing in the world, but stay with us.

    Dedicated to documenting the lives of the llamas and alpacas who live on the Maso Eden farm in the Italian countryside, this account will not only make your feed 100x more adorable, but its easily digestible nature makes it surprisingly soothing, too.   

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Alexandra Velichko (@alexandravelichko)

    Alexandra Velichko’s incredibly beautiful oil paintings aren’t the only reason why her account has made this list.

    Click onto one of her videos and you’ll see what we’re talking about – the combination of the blue tones she uses in her art and the classical music which plays in the background is ultra-calming.

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Oumi Janta (oumi_janta)

    If you’re looking for soothing content that’s a bit more upbeat, Oumi Janta’s rollerskating videos are a must-watch.

    Not only is she bloody talented (how does she make those moves look so effortless?), but the music which plays in the background of her videos adds to Janta’s joyful, carefree vibe – perfect for watching when you need a pick-me-up at the end of the day.

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Frederikke Wærens (@frederikkewaerens)

    You might want to avoid watching Frederikke Wærens’s mesmerising food videos when you’re hungry, but otherwise, feel free to dive right in.

    Just make sure to have your audio on as you watch – trust us, it’s a real treat for the senses.

    FOLLOW NOW

  • Philip Boelter (@boelterdesignco)

    There’s something incredibly mesmerising about the bright colours and bold brushstrokes Philip Boelter uses to create his gouache designs.

    If you’re looking for something to take your mind off of everything going on right now, then try watching one of his speed lapse painting videos – you won’t regret it. 

    FOLLOW NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall