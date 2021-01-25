9 soothing Instagram accounts to calm a frazzled brain

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last couple of years, you’ll have heard all the warnings about how bad social media can be for your mental health. From the dangers of doomscrolling to the perils of blue light exposure before bed, most self-care guides will include some kind of tech-related tip, such as cutting down your screen time or deleting the social media apps from your phone.

But what if social media wasn’t always bad for you? What if, alongside cutting down on your screen time, there was a way to boost your wellbeing through social media? To use it in a way which makes it a less stressful, more relaxing experience?