9 soothing Instagram accounts to calm a frazzled brain
- Lauren Geall
With posts ranging from step-by-step painting videos to dream-like photographs, these Instagram accounts are the home of aesthetically pleasing, relaxing content.
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last couple of years, you’ll have heard all the warnings about how bad social media can be for your mental health. From the dangers of doomscrolling to the perils of blue light exposure before bed, most self-care guides will include some kind of tech-related tip, such as cutting down your screen time or deleting the social media apps from your phone.
But what if social media wasn’t always bad for you? What if, alongside cutting down on your screen time, there was a way to boost your wellbeing through social media? To use it in a way which makes it a less stressful, more relaxing experience?
Welcome, dear reader, to Instagram’s wholesome side. Across the social media platform, there are creators aplenty producing satisfying, aesthetically pleasing and soothing content. And while they don’t sell themselves as relaxation aides, scrolling through their feeds is slowly becoming one of our favourite ways to switch off when we’re feeling frazzled.
We’re not saying these accounts are going to magically rid you of all your anxiety or help you get to sleep, but they might provide some light relief from the stress of your day-to-day routine – something we’re all in need of at the moment.
So without further ado, here are some of our favourite soothing accounts to help you inject some calm into your Instagram feed.
Yuki Kawae (@yukikawae)
Coffee Bae (@coffeebae97)
Mairi Stone (@mairi_stone)
Simplicity Archives (@simplicityarchives)
Maso Eden Llama and Alpaca Farm (@maso_edenalpaca)
Alexandra Velichko (@alexandravelichko)
Oumi Janta (oumi_janta)
Frederikke Wærens (@frederikkewaerens)
Philip Boelter (@boelterdesignco)
