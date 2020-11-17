The coronavirus pandemic has left even the calmest among us feeling rather frazzled – and it’s hardly surprising.

Whether we’re worrying about our friends and family members or struggling the overwhelming uncertainty of what comes after a second lockdown, the crisis has triggered a sharp rise in the number of people dealing with anxiety and other common mental health issues. In fact, according to data from the Office of National Statistics published in June, over a third of UK adults (37.4%) said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected their wellbeing in some way.