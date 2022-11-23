This sense of anxiety that can come with Spotify Wrapped can be closely linked to how our music taste can be seen as a representation of who we are as a person – and when it reflects who we truly are and not who we perceive ourselves to be, it can be a rude awakening.

“One’s identity is made of many components and I believe that what we wear and what we listen to is usually an expression of who we really are,” states El Adlani. “Of course, this isn’t always the case but in private we may allow ourselves to be more vulnerable and perhaps listen to music that truly expresses our personality.”

This form of anxiety is compounded by the pressure to share our Spotify Wrapped results on social media along with the idea that this one app is able to sum up the tone of your life over the past 12 months.

“Some listeners may feel that their taste in music or musical choices may be up for judgment from those who see them in a completely different light, which can be a source of anxiety – but there’s also the data capturing element to it too.