The birds begin to sing, you throw open the windows, feel the warm sun on your face and take in a deep breath of fresh air. Whether you consider yourself to be a winter or summer person, there’s nothing quite like a bright spring morning.

Spring brings with it the promise of fresh starts. As new flowers bloom and days grow longer, it’s hard not to feel a surge of positivity in the spring – and let’s face it, this year, we could all use a heavy dose of that.

Many of us have been struggling in the first few months of 2022. A UCL study showed that levels of depression spiked in December 2021, while happiness and life satisfaction dipped dramatically.