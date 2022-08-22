You deleted Slack from your phone, turned off your notifications and crafted an out-of-office message that was just the right level of passive-aggressive before heading off on holiday. But instead of returning to work filled with energy and brimming with motivation, that post-holiday zen feeling seems to have dissipated as soon as you opened your laptop.

Sound familiar? You’re far from alone. In a 2018 study of more than 1,500 workers, almost a quarter of the participants (based in the US) said they felt that the mental benefits of taking a holiday disappeared as soon as they returned to work, while 40% said the benefits only lasted a few days. “We live in a culture where it’s very ‘hustle hustle hustle’. While we’re away, this continues, and we often come back into work having to pick a lot of things up from the time we’ve been away,” notes coach and culture consultant Zoe Mallett. “Handovers before we go away aren’t really handovers, they’re more ‘hold this just in case it sets on fire until I’m back-overs’.”